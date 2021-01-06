Robert Ireland Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Robert Ireland, former curator at the National Museums of Canada, Ottawa has Died .

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

It is extremely sad to inform that another great bryologist has passed away. Robert Ireland, former curator at the National Museums of Canada, Ottawa, and research associate at the Smithsonian (US) herbarium, died on December 8th in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, at the age of 88. pic.twitter.com/RZKlJJe0Ac — IAB Bryology (@IAB_Bryology) January 6, 2021

