Robert Ireland Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Robert Ireland, former curator at the National Museums of Canada, Ottawa has Died .

By | January 6, 2021
Robert Ireland, former curator at the National Museums of Canada, Ottawa has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 6. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

IAB Bryology @IAB_Bryology It is extremely sad to inform that another great bryologist has passed away. Robert Ireland, former curator at the National Museums of Canada, Ottawa, and research associate at the Smithsonian (US) herbarium, died on December 8th in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, at the age of 88.

