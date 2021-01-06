Robert Ireland Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Robert Ireland, former curator at the National Museums of Canada, Ottawa has Died .
Robert Ireland, former curator at the National Museums of Canada, Ottawa has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 6. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
It is extremely sad to inform that another great bryologist has passed away. Robert Ireland, former curator at the National Museums of Canada, Ottawa, and research associate at the Smithsonian (US) herbarium, died on December 8th in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, at the age of 88. pic.twitter.com/RZKlJJe0Ac
— IAB Bryology (@IAB_Bryology) January 6, 2021
IAB Bryology @IAB_Bryology It is extremely sad to inform that another great bryologist has passed away. Robert Ireland, former curator at the National Museums of Canada, Ottawa, and research associate at the Smithsonian (US) herbarium, died on December 8th in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, at the age of 88.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.