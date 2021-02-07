Robert Kane Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Former State Senator Robert J. Kane has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 6. 2021
Former State Senator Robert J. Kane has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 6. 2021.
Tony Zaccagnino 11h · Saddened to hear that former State Senator Robert J. Kane passed away on Friday February 5, 2021 my sincere condolences to his family, May he R.I.P. I first met Rob when he owned Kartele in Waterbury￼ before he entered Politics and was impressed with him and where he was going and what he was doing!!!! Hey will be missed R.I.P. Rob
