Robert Knight Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Robert Knight has Died .

DEATHS – OBITUARIES NOTICES.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

It is with great sadness the NWBA learned of the passing of Robert Knight. Knight gave so much to the sport and was a part of the Bronze medal 1996 Atlanta Paralympics team.

If you’d like to assist with funding funeral arrangements, please visit: http://gf.me/u/zh6cv8



Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Condolences.