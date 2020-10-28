Robert Kues Death -Dead : Professor Robert Kues has died.
Professor Robert Kues has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 28, 2020.
Anna Claire 3 hrs · I’m incredibly upset by the news of Professor Robert Kues’ passing. He was one of the most understanding, passionate educators I have had in a classroom. I was having a very hard time when I took one of his glasses and he made a point to reach out to me and discuss what he could do to help it not effect my class performance. They aren’t all made like him. Rest In Peace, Mr. Kues.
Tributes
