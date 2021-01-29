Robert Latham Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Robert Latham has Died.
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
Robert Latham has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 29. 2021.
Eldin Kalić 3h · Cant believe it…so incredibly tragic.. RIP Robert Latham. Been a long time since we crossed paths but always stayed in touch. We lost an incredible man, father, husband, friend and soldier. Rest in peace my brother! At ease, Soldier.
