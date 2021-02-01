Robert Lockhart Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Dr. Robert Lockhart has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 1. 2021
Dr. Robert Lockhart has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
My dear colleague and a friend Dr. Robert Lockhart lost his battle with COVID19 🙏♥️. My deepest condolences to his family ♥️🙏https://t.co/bKNVPWWjik
— Prof Jaana Gold, DDS, PhD, MPH, CPH (@JaanaGold) February 1, 2021
