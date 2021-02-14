Robert Maraj Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Nicki Minaj father has died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Long Island..

Death Notice for Today February 14. 2021

Robert Maraj has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 14. 2021.

Police say the 64-year-old father of singer-rapper Nicki Minaj has died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on Long Island.https://t.co/5H9GmwacVi — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) February 14, 2021

NBC New York @NBCNewYork Police say the 64-year-old father of singer-rapper Nicki Minaj has died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on Long Island.

Robert Maraj was walking along a road in Mineola on Long Island at 6:15 p.m. Friday when he was hit by a car that kept going, Nassau County police said. Maraj was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead Saturday.

NOTICE.

Tributes

Wilma Wright

I am so sorry to be reading about this tragedy, sorry for your loss Nikki and family. I loss my dad the same way in Jamaica 🇯🇲 22 years ago.

MH Susie

So sad that when we hear of artists family death we wonder whether they offered them as sacrifice for greater fame. Praying this isn’t so. Condolences to the family

Lucy Bonano

that’s just terrible! oh my gosh … i hope they get this person…. may he R.I.P. Prayers for the whole famliy!!

Dee Nice

My Lord sending Condolences to the Queen & her Family just as he became a Grandfather Lord have mercy cover them to get threw this loss

Roxie Farrow

I just saw her commend him for how great of a grandfather he is to her son. This is so sad and I hope she finds the space to grieve and heal.

Maurice Bowie

These comments are why I would love to be successful but hate to be famous smh. RIPower this woman father and prayers of comfort for her and the family.

Tiffany Skeete

May God embrace him and Nicki and family look to him for strength during this terrible tragedy ,

Christy Johnson

Oh no!!!! Uplifting her and her family in prayer.

Denise Zanni

Humbling when you step outside your own little world and think about how awful someone else’s day is right at this moment. Sad.

Levelup Core

Sacrifice how many of her family members are gonna die for no reason

Courtney Bishop

R.I.P. Mr. Maraj and middle finger to you whack ass journalist aways fishing for a story even during family crisis! Despicable!

Lee Moore

Damn… it be shit happening all around her. First her brother now her dad

Antonio Brieonhallbanxz Oliver

Some of yall so damn evil. Yall real dismissive. If it was one of your family member you would want time. Even though she is a celebrity, she still a human. Smh the spitefulness of it all.

Phillip McBride

And this is what you call karma! Married a sex offender and defended one, this is just the begining of the energy she has put out there

Chankisna Yos

Catch no break at all man, first her brother story finally rolled over,and her man story rolled over now her dad? Rip

James Davis

We got family members who die everyday B. She dont get no special treatment. On to the next subject.