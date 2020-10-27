Robert Murray Death – Dead : Robert Murray Obituary : Coal baron and Trump Ally Has Died.

Coal baron Robert Murray has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 26, 2020.

“SBS News on Twitter: “Coal baron Robert Murray, an ally of Donald Trump’s who fought against environmental regulations, has died after suffering from black lung disease. ”

Tributes

"Robert Murray, the board chairman of the largest privately owned U.S. coal operator, who long fought federal regulations to reduce black lung disease, died at his home in Ohio less than a week after announcing his retirement, a lawyer said."https://t.co/vxZIE9QsJs — Justin "Rabbit Hole J. Cole" Coleman (@DemopJ) October 26, 2020

Coal baron Robert Murray, an ally of Donald Trump's who fought against environmental regulations, has died after suffering from black lung disease. https://t.co/j6VOQdwdeq — SBS News (@SBSNews) October 27, 2020