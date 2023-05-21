Robert Patty, suspect arrested for murder and obstructing an officer in Victorville fire death : Arrest made after man killed and set on fire in Victorville, victim identified as 53-year-old Black man

Homeless Man Arrested for Murder and Obstructing an Officer in Death of 53-Year-Old Black Man Set on Fire in Victorville

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested a homeless man named Robert Patty (54) in Victorville for allegedly killing and setting on fire a 53-year-old Black man in a vacant building on D Street on Friday morning. The man was pronounced dead, and the Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detail is investigating the case. Patty is currently being held without bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga and is expected to be charged with murder and obstructing an officer. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Detective Michelle Del Rio at 909-890-4904 or make an anonymous tip online or by calling 1-800-782-7463. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Read Full story : Man killed, body set on fire in San Bernardino County /

News Source : Travis Schlepp

San Bernardino County murder Homicide investigation San Bernardino Arson and murder in California Suspect sought in deadly San Bernardino fire Violent crime in San Bernardino County