Robert Peters Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Robert (Bob) Peters has Died .

Robert (Bob) Peters has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

FL State USBC lost a very special person today. Robert (Bob) Peters passed away this morning. He was association manager of Southwest Florida, State association manager for the FL State BA and a director for the FL State USBC. Our thoughts and prayers go to Bob and his family. pic.twitter.com/4INjyPQCaE — Space Coast USBC BA (@scusbcba) February 3, 2021

