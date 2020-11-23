Robert Ramirez Death -Dead – Obituaries: Coach Robert Ramirez has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Coach Robert Ramirez has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 21, 2020.
“Crystal City Athletics on Twitter: “It is with heavy hearts we mourn the loss of Coach Robert Ramirez, a passionate, devoted, beloved educator and coach that strived to let his light shine no matter his personal circumstances. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this devastating time.”
— Crystal City Athletics (@CCJavAthletics) November 23, 2020
