Robert Ramsey Death -Dead – Obituary : Sergeant Robert Ramsey has Died .

Sergeant Robert Ramsey has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.

University Park, TX @CityofUPTX 1/2 We are devastated to report that Sergeant Robert Ramsey lost his life in a tragic accident while hunting at Lake Tawakoni yesterday. As a dedicated public servant and protector of all, Sergeant Ramsey was recognized by his colleagues as a 2018 Employee of the Year.

