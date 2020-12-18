Robert Ramsey Death -Dead – Obituary : Sergeant Robert Ramsey has Died .
Sergeant Robert Ramsey has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
1/2 We are devastated to report that Sergeant Robert Ramsey lost his life in a tragic accident while hunting at Lake Tawakoni yesterday. As a dedicated public servant and protector of all, Sergeant Ramsey was recognized by his colleagues as a 2018 Employee of the Year. pic.twitter.com/QUFiAxdFE2
— University Park, TX (@CityofUPTX) December 17, 2020
