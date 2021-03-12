Robert Rhodes Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Robert Rhodes has Died.

Robert Rhodes has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 11. 2021.

Bree Lambert Sanders is with Craig Thornley and Isaac R. Medrano. 12h · I can’t express enough how grateful I feel to have known Robert Rhodes . Amazing man who gave so much to the Nor Cal running community. I always thought of him as Mr. Trails In Motion. He loved what he did. He loved supporting runners at races. He loved connecting people and always had a big smile to share with words of encouragement. I sent him a text last week letting him know I was thinking of him, sending prayers. He said “It’s overwhelming to see so many people show their support.” It’s like he was surprised. But he appreciated it and I know he left knowing we would all be sad, yet thankful for what he gave to the sport of Trailrunning and it’s community. I was looking forward to running the Whistle Punk Half this year. I hope there is an opportunity to keep one if not two of his events alive. I know he would love that. RIP Rob! You will be missed my friend

Source: (9) Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. TRIBUTES. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

CONDOLENCES.

———————— –

Ramiro Garcia

Although the outcome was inevitable the news is hard to here. Rob was a very kind soul that will deeply be missed by all who knew him.

Desiree Marek

I reached out to him as well and his response was the same. Such an amazing and supportive person, taken far too soon.

Craig Thornley

Rob reached out to me last week, concerned about the Memorial weekend showing of Trails in Motion in Auburn. He wanted to make sure it would still happen. “I really hate to do this but I have no idea what my health will look like by then.” Damn hard to read the email today.