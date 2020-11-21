Robert Rocha Death -Dead : @KCMOFireDept Captain Robert “Bobby” Rocha has Died –

@KCMOFireDept Captain Robert “Bobby” Rocha has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 21, 2020.

“KCFD on Twitter: “@KCMOFireDept regrets to announce the passing of Captain Robert “Bobby” Rocha who lost his battle with COVID-19 early this morning. The passing of Capt. Rocha saddens all KCFD deeply. Funeral arrangements and information will follow in the days to come. ”

@KCMOFireDept regrets to announce the passing of Captain Robert “Bobby” Rocha who lost his battle with COVID-19 early this morning. The passing of Capt. Rocha saddens all KCFD deeply. Funeral arrangements and information will follow in the days to come. https://t.co/Psrut5twSW pic.twitter.com/1zf1IdCcf8 — KCFD (@KCMOFireDept) November 21, 2020

Tributes

Local 42 is heartbroken to share the news that Brother Robert “Bobby” Rocha, a Captain with the Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department, has died in the line of duty from COVID-19. Rest In Peace, brother. #lodd pic.twitter.com/4eGotSjyJL — KC Fire Fighters (@IAFFLocal42) November 21, 2020

Captain Robert “Bobby” Rocha lost his battle with COVID-19 early this morning. Rocha was a 29-year-veteran of KCFD and was 60 years old. He is the second line of duty death of a KCFD first responder from COVID-19.@41actionnews pic.twitter.com/2X3QmDK8CZ — Nick Starling (@NickStarlingTV) November 21, 2020