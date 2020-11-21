Robert Rocha Death -Dead : @KCMOFireDept Captain Robert “Bobby” Rocha has Died –

Robert Rocha Death -Dead : @KCMOFireDept Captain Robert “Bobby” Rocha has Died –

@KCMOFireDept Captain Robert “Bobby” Rocha has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 21, 2020.

“KCFD on Twitter: “@KCMOFireDept regrets to announce the passing of Captain Robert “Bobby” Rocha who lost his battle with COVID-19 early this morning. The passing of Capt. Rocha saddens all KCFD deeply. Funeral arrangements and information will follow in the days to come. ”

