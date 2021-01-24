Robert Rowland Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Former Brexit Party MEP Robert Rowland has Died .
Former Brexit Party MEP Robert Rowland has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Former Brexit Party MEP Robert Rowland has died following a diving accident near his home in the Bahamas, Nigel Farage has announced
— John Stevens (@johnestevens) January 24, 2021
John Stevens @johnestevens Former Brexit Party MEP Robert Rowland has died following a diving accident near his home in the Bahamas, Nigel Farage has announced
