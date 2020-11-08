Robert Sam Anson Death -Dead : The co-founder of The Observer, Robert Sam Anson has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
— The Observer (@NDSMCObserver) November 8, 2020
Bob Anson: former war correspondent with a behemoth temper and an even larger talent. We’d lost touch in recent years, but he was an important early mentor… https://t.co/HbzxPPAHtU
— Arnon Mishkin (@arnonmishkin) November 8, 2020
Tributes
Pearl Project wrote
Veteran journalist Robert Sam Anson died. He wrote in @VanityFair : “The why is always the hardest question for a journalist to answer and it’s what brought Danny Pearl to Pakistan. ‘I want to know why they hate us so much,’ he said.” Rest In Peace.
