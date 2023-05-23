Robert Sampson faces murder charges in death of Tracy Reid

Robert Sampson : Robert Sampson accused of causing blunt injuries to Tracy Reid, lawyer argues for acquittal

According to the Crown’s charges, the only conclusion that can be drawn from all the evidence is that Robert Sampson caused the blunt injuries to Tracy Reid. However, Sampson’s lawyer argues that there is reasonable doubt of his guilt and that an alternate suspect theory suggests someone else may have been responsible for Reid’s death. The Crown argues that Sampson committed first-degree murder by sexually assaulting and brutally beating Reid, who suffered multiple blunt injuries to her face, head, neck, torso, and extremities. The medical examiner found that Reid died from a combination of factors, including blunt head and neck injuries, coronary artery disease, and recent cocaine exposure. The judge is expected to deliver the verdict on August 4.

Read Full story : ‘No evidence’: Defence contends Sampson did not kill Orillia woman /

News Source : OrilliaMatters.com

Sampson defence Orillia woman murder case No evidence defence Innocence claim Sampson SEO keywords for Sampson trial