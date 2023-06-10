Robert Sarver Passes Away, Kentucky Family Grieves Loss

Robert Sarver Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Robert Sarver. He was a beloved member of his Kentucky community and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Robert was born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky. He was a devoted husband to his wife of 50 years, Mary, and a loving father to his three children.

Robert was a successful businessman and entrepreneur, owning several local businesses in the area. He was also an active member of his church and volunteered his time to various charities and organizations.

Robert will be remembered for his kind heart, infectious smile, and unwavering dedication to his family and community. His legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched throughout his lifetime.

The Sarver family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. They ask for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved Robert.

Rest in peace, Robert Sarver. You will be forever missed.



