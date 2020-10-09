Robert Sedgwick Death – Dead : Robert Sedgwick Obituary : key member of the Daggers family, passed away.

By | October 9, 2020
Robert Sedgwick Death – Dead : Robert Sedgwick Obituary : key member of the Daggers family, passed away.

Robert Sedgwick has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 7, 2020.

“Dagenham & Redbridge on Twitter: “It is with great sadness that we have been notified that Robert Sedgwick, a key member of the Daggers family, passed away earlier this morning after a short battle with cancer. The club would like to offer our sincerest condolences to Rob’s family and friends.”

