Robert Sedgwick Death – Dead : Robert Sedgwick Obituary : key member of the Daggers family, passed away.
Robert Sedgwick has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 7, 2020.
“Dagenham & Redbridge on Twitter: “It is with great sadness that we have been notified that Robert Sedgwick, a key member of the Daggers family, passed away earlier this morning after a short battle with cancer. The club would like to offer our sincerest condolences to Rob’s family and friends.”
It is with great sadness that we have been notified that Robert Sedgwick, a key member of the Daggers family, passed away earlier this morning after a short battle with cancer.
The club would like to offer our sincerest condolences to Rob’s family and friends.
— Dagenham & Redbridge (@Dag_RedFC) October 9, 2020
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.