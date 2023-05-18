robert shisler dead – death – obituary : Remembering Robert Shisler: A Life Well-Lived

Honoring the Legacy of Robert Shisler: A Life of Significance

Remembering Robert Shisler: A Life Well-Lived

Robert Shisler was a man who lived his life to the fullest, and his legacy continues to inspire those who knew him. Born on June 10, 1945, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Robert Shisler went on to lead a life characterized by a strong work ethic, a love for sports, and a commitment to his family and community.

Early Life and Career

Robert Shisler grew up in a working-class family and learned the value of hard work at an early age. He attended Duquesne University and graduated with a degree in engineering. After college, he began his career working for Westinghouse Electric Corporation. His dedication to his work saw him rise through the ranks to become a senior executive in the company.

A Love for Sports

Robert Shisler was also an avid sportsman. He played baseball and football in high school and continued to play sports throughout his life. He was a passionate fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates and attended many games over the years. He also loved to golf and was a member of several country clubs.

A Devoted Family Man

Despite his busy work and sports schedules, Robert Shisler always made time for his family. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Barbara, and a loving father to his two children, Mark and Jennifer. He was also a doting grandfather to his five grandchildren.

Community Involvement

Robert Shisler was known for his generosity and his commitment to his community. He was involved in several charitable organizations, including the United Way and the American Cancer Society. He was also a member of his local Rotary Club and served as its president for several years.

A Legacy That Lives On

Robert Shisler passed away on January 4, 2019, at the age of 73. His passing was a great loss to his family, friends, and community. However, his legacy lives on through the many people he inspired and the lives he touched.

Robert Shisler’s life serves as a reminder of the importance of hard work, dedication, and commitment to family and community. He was a man who lived his life with passion and purpose, and he touched the lives of many people along the way.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Robert Shisler was a remarkable man who lived a life well-lived. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, a successful businessman, and a committed community member. His legacy continues to inspire those who knew him, and his memory will be cherished for years to come. Robert Shisler’s life is a testament to the power of determination and the importance of making a positive impact on the world around us.

