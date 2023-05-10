Robert Shisler Deptford Nj Dead – Death – Obituary : Honoring the Legacy of Robert Shisler: A Life Well-Lived in Deptford, NJ

A Tribute to Robert Shisler: Honoring a Life Well-Lived in Deptford, NJ

Remembering Robert Shisler: A Life Well-Lived

Early Life and Military Service

Robert Shisler was born on January 7, 1938, in Camden, New Jersey. He grew up in Deptford and attended Deptford High School, where he excelled in football and track. After graduation, Robert joined the United States Army and served his country with honor.

Dedication to the Postal Service

After completing his military service, Robert returned to Deptford and began working for the United States Postal Service. He worked for the postal service for over thirty years and was known for his dedication and hard work.

A Devoted Family Man

Robert was a devoted family man, marrying his high school sweetheart, Mary, and raising four children with her. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and his family was always the center of his world.

An Active Member of the Community

In addition to his family and career, Robert was an active member of the community. He served on the Deptford Township Planning Board and volunteered as a firefighter for over thirty years. He was also a member of the American Legion and the VFW.

A Legacy of Kindness and Compassion

Robert will be remembered for his kindness, selflessness, and unwavering dedication to his family and community. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and was known for his generosity. He was a true role model and an inspiration to all who knew him.

A Loss to the Community

Robert’s passing on June 9, 2021, at the age of 83, has left a void in the community that will be felt for years to come. However, his legacy will live on through his family and the many lives he touched throughout his life. He will be remembered as a man who lived his life with integrity, kindness, and compassion.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, Robert Shisler was a remarkable man who lived a life well-lived. He was a devoted family man, a dedicated public servant, and an active member of the community. His passing is a loss to us all, but his memory will live on through those who knew him. Rest in peace, Robert.