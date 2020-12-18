Robert Truevillian Death -Dead – Obituary : Chicago Fire Department Paramedic-in-Charge Robert Truevillian has Died .
Chicago Fire Department Paramedic-in-Charge Robert Truevillian has passed away due to COVID-19. He joined the CFD as a Paramedic in December of 2000, currently assigned to Amb 71, 10458 S Hoxie. He becomes the third active duty CFD member to die of COVID-19 complications. Go…
— Tri-State Fire Alert (@Fire_Alerts911) December 17, 2020
