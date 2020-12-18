Robert Truevillian Death -Dead – Obituary : Chicago Fire Department Paramedic-in-Charge Robert Truevillian has Died .

By | December 18, 2020
0 Comment

Robert Truevillian Death -Dead – Obituary : Chicago Fire Department Paramedic-in-Charge Robert Truevillian has Died .

Chicago Fire Department Paramedic-in-Charge Robert Truevillian has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.

Tri-State Fire Alert @Fire_Alerts911 Chicago Fire Department Paramedic-in-Charge Robert Truevillian has passed away due to COVID-19. He joined the CFD as a Paramedic in December of 2000, currently assigned to Amb 71, 10458 S Hoxie. He becomes the third active duty CFD member to die of COVID-19 complications.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.