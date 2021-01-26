Robert Villegas Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Professor Robert Villegas has Died.

Professor Robert Villegas has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2021.

Leo Cantu 11h · One of the greats in the martial arts community in Corpus Christi has left us and on to the next chapter of life. Professor Robert Villegas is one of the reasons why I ended up in the sparkling city by the bay. Robert was also the only other black belt in the city directly under my sensei Vinicius Draculino Magalhaes. You were an incredibly talented martial artist , father , husband and athlete of a man. We are all going to miss you my friend. RIP

Source: (20+) Facebook

Tributes

———————— –

Natalie Villegas

It saddens me to say my father, Robert Villegas has passed away. I have no words to describe the pain I’m in and so as my family. I was the closest person to him and it hurts me to say I wasn’t allowed to see him when he passed. However I was the last to say goodbye and I played his favorite song to him. When I held his hand he knew it was me. He blinked for me and his heart skipped a beat when he heard my voice. I told him things that only me and him would know. And I shared memories, prayers, love, and forgiveness. Many people knew my dad but no one knew him like me. I made him proud and I will continue to do so. I made a promise that I will forever share his legacy. My dad was a fighter who had his last match. He showed me character, determination, passion, and the ability to make the hard things turn into the best things. Forever grateful for the time I had with him and to be there in his last moments. He waited for me, his baby girl.

-Strength

Dee Perez

I’m so sorry Mija. He loved you so so much! You were his everything. He was so proud of you. He loved watching you grow into a beautiful young lady. I can’t imagine your pain. I’m here if you need anything. We Love you.

Jennifer Martinez

Natalie I am so extremely sorry and in disbelief right now. U were ur father pride and joy. He never stop talking about his great accomplishment which was u. I pray for u my dear.

Joseph Rocha

My sincere condolences. I remember seeing you there everyday at Extreme. You definitely have your fathers fighting spirit. He will be missed dearly. He left a great legacy.

Cris N Marina Gonzalez

So sorry for your loss we send our love and prayers for you and the family during this time

Imelda Elizalde

All of us Elizaldes send our deepest condolences to you and your family. As we are all in disbelief, we all have so many memories. He left his mark on so many. Mike and I saw how he poured so much of himself into you. He was so so proud of you! We all know the great things you will continue to do because of the seed he planted within you! God’s blessings to you and your family as you and your family will always be in our hearts .

Gail McAlister Hale

I’m so sorry to hear about your dad I thought he would last longer than he did.

Adrianna LaCue

My deepest condolences to u and ur family! My son was one of his students and he looked up to ur dad as a father figure. Ur father was an awesome and wonderful person! He will forever be remembered and loved!!

Victoria Villegas

This was beautifully said Natalie! My condolences to you! It is a pain like no other that never goes away. I know there aren’t any words that can make you feel any better! I just hope some how down this new journey you find comfort and strength. Take it day by day, hour by hour and minute by minute! .

Joe Gonzalez

I’m so sorry sweet Natalie. I loved your father like a brother. He will be deeply missed. My heart felt condolences baby girl. I’m here if you ever need anything.

Mark Thompson

This saddens my heart Natalie! I’m feeling sad with you. I remember my time working with your dad. He always tried his best. He strived to have a good work ethic. Always tried learning more and understanding the trade.

So so sorry for your loss .

Tessa Marie Perez

Natalie my heart hurts for you! I’m so very sorry for your loss. My prayers are with you and your family during this very difficult time.