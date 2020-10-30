Robert Wells Death -Dead-Obituaries : Hon. Robert Wells Q.C has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Hon. Robert Wells Q.C has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 29, 2020.

“David Wells on Twitter: “It is with deep sadness that I share with you the passing of my father The Hon. Robert Wells Q.C. He passed peacefully at the Health Sciences Centre at the age of 87. We are all proud of his lifetime of service.”

Seamus O’Regan @SeamusORegan wrote

Your father was held in such regard by my Dad and so many in the legal community. He was every bit the gentleman. He was kind and jovial with us kids. He had a great laugh. I’ll remember him fondly. I am sorry for your loss, David.

geoff budden @GeoffBudden wrote

David, my friend, my deepest condolences to you and to your family. I knew your father for a long time and very much liked and respected him. He was a pleasure to appear before, as a judge, and really brought a lot of wisdom and fairness to the legal world. May he Rest In Peace

John Wright @JohnWrightLive wrote

What a wonderful, wonderful man. I was an Intern and watched him so many a night in the House, enthralled, as he regaled all who were there. One night, in the Davis minirity, he came running up the stairs believing the government had fallen when all that had happened was…

John Wright @JohnWrightLive wrote

That the light in the centre window indicating the House was in session had burned out! He was a lovely man, a great orator, a wonderful servant of his constituents and of God. There are hardly any of his type anywhere any more. I wish him a good sleep.

Honey Badger @tim_buckle wrote

Condolences to you and your family! I always enjoyed a chat with him; hearing about his involvement and role as solicitor for the @RNC_PoliceNL Association in its infancy when a bully Chief of Police threatened to fire officers fighting for their rights as workers!

Steve Tizzard wrote

Deepest condolences. Had several opportunities to speak with Justice Wells during and after the 491 inquiry.

Approachable, cordial and an absolute gentleman. Helped the offshore industry be a safer place to work. Rest in peace.

Basil Crosbie @basilcrosbie wrote

My sincerest condolences to you and your family. Take solace in the time you have had with your father and cherish your memories. Celebrate his life! Again my heart felt condolences.