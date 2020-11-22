Robert Zavala Death -Dead : UM athletics event staff worker Robert Zavala has died of Covid.

Robert Zavala has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 21, 2020.

“Mike Mulholland on Twitter: “Damn. UM athletics event staff worker Robert Zavala has died of Covid.”

Damn. UM athletics event staff worker Robert Zavala has died of Covid. https://t.co/Zu1pZWKiVP — Mike Mulholland (@mulho2mj) November 22, 2020

Tributes