Robert Zavala Death -Dead : UM athletics event staff worker Robert Zavala has died of Covid.
— Mike Mulholland (@mulho2mj) November 22, 2020
Tributes
Rest in peace, @UMichAthletics event team member Robert Zavala. 😥 Forever, #GoBlue! 💙💛 My condolences to his family & friends. https://t.co/sEEK1lWzAA pic.twitter.com/7x9GP2i9HQ
— Jon Leopold (@BlastyTrooper) November 22, 2020
