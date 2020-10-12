Roberta McCain Death – Dead : Roberta McCain Obituary : John Mccain’s mother Dies at 108.

Roberta McCain has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 12, 2020.

“Jake Tapper on Twitter: “Last time I saw Roberta McCain, she was walking through the Capitol with her son the senator, joking about how much younger she looked than he did. 108!!! What a life. My deepest condolences to @cindymccain @MeghanMcCain and the rest of the fam”

Tributes 

Steve Johnston wrote
While traveling in France, Roberta McCain was once told she was too old to rent a car.

So she bought a car instead.

Not only that, she shipped it back to America, drove it cross-country, and delivered the car to her great-nephew as a gift.

She was 93.

Mark Salter wrote
Roberta McCain was a force to be reckoned with, the liveliest personality I ever encountered, a model of resilience in adversity and joy in living. I never met anyone quite like her, except for her son, John, who inherited those qualities from her. RIP, grand lady.
