Roberta McCain Death – Dead : Roberta McCain Obituary : John Mccain’s mother Dies at 108.
Roberta McCain has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 12, 2020.
“Jake Tapper on Twitter: “Last time I saw Roberta McCain, she was walking through the Capitol with her son the senator, joking about how much younger she looked than he did. 108!!! What a life. My deepest condolences to @cindymccain @MeghanMcCain and the rest of the fam”
It is with great sadness that I announce the death of my wonderful Mother In-law, Roberta McCain. I couldn’t have asked for a better role model or a better friend. She joins her husband Jack, her son John and daughter Sandy.
— Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) October 12, 2020
Tributes
Mrs. Roberta McCain lived a remarkable 108 years 247 days. She was well traveled, funny and the embodiment of a Navy spouse. May she rest well joined again with her husband, son, daughter and twin sister. (Photo 2008) pic.twitter.com/tgh5ekMfBe
— Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) October 12, 2020
William Howard Taft was President when Roberta McCain was born. The things she saw in her life time, it’s just astounding to think about.
— 👻Boo ( Drew ) Savicki 👻 (@SenhorRaposa) October 12, 2020
My God, the kicker on this obit. What a legend. RIP Roberta McCain https://t.co/8AztezNFdy pic.twitter.com/lVmDmA52lo
— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) October 12, 2020
Rest in peace, Roberta McCain, died today at 108, outspoken mother of John McCain, who said she “was raised to be a strong, determined woman who thoroughly enjoyed life, and always tried to make the most of her opportunities.”
— Judy Woodruff (@JudyWoodruff) October 12, 2020
Steve Johnston wrote
While traveling in France, Roberta McCain was once told she was too old to rent a car.
So she bought a car instead.
Not only that, she shipped it back to America, drove it cross-country, and delivered the car to her great-nephew as a gift.
She was 93.
Mark Salter wrote
Roberta McCain was a force to be reckoned with, the liveliest personality I ever encountered, a model of resilience in adversity and joy in living. I never met anyone quite like her, except for her son, John, who inherited those qualities from her. RIP, grand lady.
Quote Tweet
Last time I saw Roberta McCain, she was walking through the Capitol with her son the senator, joking about how much younger she looked than he did. 108!!! What a life. My deepest condolences to @cindymccain @MeghanMcCain and the rest of the fam —
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 12, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.