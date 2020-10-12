Roberta McCain Death – Dead : Roberta McCain Obituary : John Mccain’s mother Dies at 108.

Roberta McCain has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 12, 2020.

“Jake Tapper on Twitter: “Last time I saw Roberta McCain, she was walking through the Capitol with her son the senator, joking about how much younger she looked than he did. 108!!! What a life. My deepest condolences to @cindymccain @MeghanMcCain and the rest of the fam”

It is with great sadness that I announce the death of my wonderful Mother In-law, Roberta McCain. I couldn’t have asked for a better role model or a better friend. She joins her husband Jack, her son John and daughter Sandy. — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) October 12, 2020

Tributes

Mrs. Roberta McCain lived a remarkable 108 years 247 days. She was well traveled, funny and the embodiment of a Navy spouse. May she rest well joined again with her husband, son, daughter and twin sister. (Photo 2008) pic.twitter.com/tgh5ekMfBe — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) October 12, 2020

William Howard Taft was President when Roberta McCain was born. The things she saw in her life time, it’s just astounding to think about. — 👻Boo ( Drew ) Savicki 👻 (@SenhorRaposa) October 12, 2020

My God, the kicker on this obit. What a legend. RIP Roberta McCain https://t.co/8AztezNFdy pic.twitter.com/lVmDmA52lo — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) October 12, 2020

Rest in peace, Roberta McCain, died today at 108, outspoken mother of John McCain, who said she “was raised to be a strong, determined woman who thoroughly enjoyed life, and always tried to make the most of her opportunities.” — Judy Woodruff (@JudyWoodruff) October 12, 2020

Steve Johnston wrote

While traveling in France, Roberta McCain was once told she was too old to rent a car. So she bought a car instead. Not only that, she shipped it back to America, drove it cross-country, and delivered the car to her great-nephew as a gift. She was 93. Mark Salter wrote

Roberta McCain was a force to be reckoned with, the liveliest personality I ever encountered, a model of resilience in adversity and joy in living. I never met anyone quite like her, except for her son, John, who inherited those qualities from her. RIP, grand lady.

