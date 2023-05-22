Roberto Ayala, victim of Ensenada shooting : San Diego man, Roberto Ayala, identified as victim in Ensenada shooting

San Diego Man Roberto Ayala Identified as Victim in Ensenada Shooting

Mexican officials have confirmed that Roberto Ayala, a San Diego man, was among the ten victims who were killed in a shooting incident in Ensenada. The shooting took place during a racing event in the San Vicente area of Baja California’s Ensenada city, where Ayala was caught in the crossfire. According to the Baja California State Attorney General’s Office, the violent acts were a confrontation between members of organized crime. Ayala, a father, husband, and son, had a 4-year-old daughter. A GoFundMe campaign was created to support the family with funeral expenses. Mexican officials found a car abandoned at the scene that is believed to be the vehicle that fired the shots at the race crew members. The incident caused an intense mobilization of units of the Mexican Army, Navy, and state and local police.

News Source : Malik Earnest

