Robin Bates Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :longtime Sergeant At Arms, Robin Bates has Died .

longtime Sergeant At Arms, Robin Bates has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 2. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Today, we are saddened by the loss of longtime Sergeant At Arms, Robin Bates. He served our state and this institution for two decades and we will always lovingly remember him as the voice of the Assembly. #NVLeg pic.twitter.com/nRZOPQwSCd — Nevada Assembly Republicans (@NVGOPAssembly) February 2, 2021

