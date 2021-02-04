Robin Cavendish Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Robin Cavendish has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 4. 2021
Robin Cavendish has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 4. 2021.
RotaryDistrict1070 1d · We thought we’d post this, as the subject is close to all our hearts: Tonight at 9pm – Breathe – is an inspiring true story on BBC 2 (Looks like a great cast) After contracting polio at the age of 28, Robin Cavendish is confined to his bed and given only months to live. But with the help of his wife Diana and her twin brothers, and the ground-breaking ideas of inventor Teddy Hall, Cavendish emerges from the hospital ward and devotes the rest of his life to helping fellow patients A remarkable story about remarkable people
Source: (20+) RotaryDistrict1070 – Posts | Facebook
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.