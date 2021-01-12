Robin Fong Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Former Funny Farm mom, Robin Fong has Died.

Funny Farm Early Learning Center, Inc. 1d · We just received word that one of our Funny Farm families has experienced a tragic loss this weekend. We are beyond stunned and deeply saddened to learn of the unexpected passing of former Funny Farm mom, Robin Fong. As a fellow educator, she was always a big supporter of The Farm and we enjoyed 4 years of morning teacher chats about life in the classroom during her daily drop-offs of her two beautiful girls. We will forever cherish all the memories of the great times shared and the friendships made with the entire Fong/Kline family. Like so many who have experienced loss during the pandemic, we feel helpless that we can’t wrap our arms around them to help comfort the extreme grief they’re feeling, but at this time we want to join in and encourage all of our Funny Farm families to support the GoFundMe page that has been established for Ryan and the girls to help ease the additional financial burden such a big loss like this brings. Our virtual arms are holding tightly onto her family and all those who loved her. https://www.gofundme.com/…/unexpected-death-of-robin…