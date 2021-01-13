Robin Julian Harris Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Robin Julian Harris has Died .

Robin Julian Harris has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Nos acaba de dejar a sus 80 años un groguet de corazón, londinense de nacimiento y castellonense de adopción, Robin Julian Harris 💛 Desde aquí le mandamos nuestro pésame a su familia y allegados así como a @SomLa12 peña a la que pertenecía. DEP pic.twitter.com/6NeqoFAY1d — Agrupació de Penyes (@APVillarrealCF) January 13, 2021

Agrupació de Penyes @APVillarrealCF Nos acaba de dejar a sus 80 años un groguet de corazón, londinense de nacimiento y castellonense de adopción, Robin Julian Harris Desde aquí le mandamos nuestro pésame a su familia y allegados así como a @SomLa12 peña a la que pertenecía. DEP Translated from Spanish . At the age of 80, he has just left us a groguet of heart, from London by birth and from Castellón by adoption, Robin Julian Harris From here we send our condolences to his family and friends as well as to @SomLa12 rock to which he belonged. D.E.P