Robin Perrin Death -Dead :Robin Perrin has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 19, 2020
0 Comment

Robin Perrin Death -Dead :Robin Perrin has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Robin Perrin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 19, 2020.

” Pinkerton Academy Alumni on Twitter: “Our thoughts & prayers go out to Robin Perrin’s family as he passed away on November 17. Robin worked at Pinkerton for over 30 yrs including his position as the Alumni Director. Robin is a Hall of Fame inductee as well as an Honorary alumnus. We are saddened by his loss. ”

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.