Robin Remsburg Death -Dead – Obituary : NCNA member Robin Remsburg has Died .
NCNA member Robin Remsburg has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire @UNCGNursing community as we learn of the passing of NCNA member Robin Remsburg.
UNCG nursing school dean Robin Remsburg dies https://t.co/soX5MD31ks via @indytribune
— NC Nurses Association (@NCNA) December 14, 2020
