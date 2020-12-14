Robin Remsburg Death -Dead – Obituary : NCNA member Robin Remsburg has Died .

NCNA member Robin Remsburg has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

NC Nurses Association @NCNA Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire @UNCGNursing community as we learn of the passing of NCNA member Robin Remsburg. UNCG nursing school dean Robin Remsburg dies https://independenttribune.com/news/education/uncg-nursing-school-dean-robin-remsburg-dies/article_3fecd502-a3e3-54ed-8d0a-bfb7c6392fc3.html?utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=user-share… via @indytribune

