Robot Camera Tutorial Videos: A Robot Camera Capable of Recording Instructional Videos

Introducing Stargazer: The Robot Camera for Tutorial Videos

Creating tutorial videos for platforms like YouTube can be a challenging task, especially for creators who don’t have access to a film crew. However, researchers at the University of Toronto have come up with a solution to this problem in the form of an intuitive robot camera called Stargazer. The interactive camera is designed to follow implicit and explicit cues from the person in front of it, allowing creators to make more dynamic videos than if they were just filming on a static camera.

Lead researcher Jiannan Li, a Ph.D. candidate in the University of Toronto’s Department of Computer Science, explains, “The robot is there to help humans, but not to replace humans. The instructors are here to teach. The robot’s role is to help with filming—the heavy-lifting work.” In a published paper, the researchers explain that Stargazer uses a single camera on a robot arm armed with seven independent motors that allows it to track regions of interest. The system’s camera behaviors can be adjusted based on subtle cues from instructors, such as body movements, gestures, and speech that are detected by the prototype’s sensors.

The instructor’s voice is recorded with a wireless microphone and sent to Microsoft Azure Speech-to-Text, a speech-recognition software. The transcribed text, along with a custom prompt, is then sent to the GPT-3 program, a large language model which labels the instructor’s intention for the camera. The researchers say that the video-makers need not worry about guiding the robot as the clever machine can interpret natural speech.

Krystle Hewitt explains in a press release, “For example, the instructor can have Stargazer adjust its view to look at each of the tools they will be using during a tutorial by pointing to each one, prompting the camera to pan around. The instructor can also say to viewers, ‘If you look at how I put A into B from the top,’ Stargazer will respond by framing the action with a high angle to give the audience a better view.” Jiannan Li adds, “The goal is to have the robot understand in real-time what kind of shot the instructor wants. The important part of this goal is that we want these vocabularies to be non-disruptive. It should feel like they fit into the tutorial.”

The researchers invited six instructors to test the robot camera, including a skateboard maintenance tutorial and interactive sculpture-making. According to the researchers, they all completed their tutorials within two takes without needing any additional controls, and each was satisfied with the quality of the video. The team is hoping to explore putting the technology into other forms of cameras, such as drones and robots with wheels to help film in different environments other than a tabletop. Future research could also investigate methods to detect more diverse and subtle triggers from the tutors by combining simultaneous signals from an instructor’s gaze, posture, and speech.

In conclusion, Stargazer is an innovative solution that can help video creators make dynamic tutorial videos with ease. By following implicit and explicit cues from the instructor, the robot camera allows creators to focus on teaching while leaving the filming to the machine. With further advancements and implementations, Stargazer could revolutionize the way tutorial videos are made and help creators reach a wider audience.

Tutorial recording robot Video tutorial camera Automated how-to video maker Robot tutorial filmmaker AI camera for instructional videos

News Source : PetaPixel

Source Link :This Robot Camera Can Film ‘How-To’ Tutorial Videos/