Robotic Cancer Surgery: Robotic Surgery in Cancer Treatment: What You Need to Know

Robotic Surgery for Cancer Treatment

Introduction

Cancer is a condition in which normal cells of the body are replaced by cancerous cells. These cancerous cells start replicating so rapidly that cancer may spread to other parts of the body. If detected on time at the early stages it can be removed completely. The treatment of cancer remains a complex process. Robotic surgery is one such process but it uses advanced treatment modalities with trained surgeons who use tiny surgical tools and computer assistance to eradicate cancer. It is performed by surgeons who are trained in robotic-assisted surgery. They may pursue formal training through minimally invasive and robotic surgery fellowships.

What Is Robotic Surgery?

Robotic surgery also known as robot-assisted surgery helps doctors in performing many complicated surgical procedures in a smooth way with more precision, control, and flexibility than is possible with conventional surgical procedures. Robotic surgery is linked with a minimally invasive surgery- the procedures which are done with tiny incisions. In some cases, it is used in some traditional surgical procedures as well.

In robotic surgical procedures used mostly, there is a camera arm and mechanical arms with surgical instruments fitted to them. The surgeon controls the arms while sitting at the computer console near the operating table. The console provides the surgeon with high-definition, magnified, and 3-D images of the surgical site.

What Is Robotic Cancer Surgery?

After the diagnosis of cancer, different available options for treatment are looked for. Surgical treatment has traditionally been done through open surgical procedures. It involves a large wound at the site of surgery, is time-consuming, and delays recovery.

A laparoscopic surgical procedure has been established as a feasible and sound procedure for certain cancers but has limitations such as limited 2D vision and instruments with a limited range of access.

Robotic surgery or robot-assisted surgery is a minimally invasive procedure that uses 3D images, high definition, and magnified vision with the camera being controlled by the surgeons is considered to be the best method to treat cancer. Surgeons have two main motives when they perform cancer surgery:

Treating the patient’s tumor in the most effective way possible.

Making the patient’s recovery fast and smooth.

The goals for the surgery also depend upon the type of patient, the stage of the tumor, and its prognosis of it. It should be done the following way:

The tumor is removed completely and the cancer is cured.

Debulking or reducing the size of the tumor to prepare it for chemotherapy or other types of treatment.

Reliving the pain and loss of functions.

Which Cancers Can Be Treated by Robotic Surgery?

Most cancers can be treated with this technique except locally advanced tumors. Some of the specific cancers where robotic surgery is proven to show the best are:

Colon and rectal cancers.

Endometrial (uterine) and cervical cancers.

Esophagus (food pipe) and stomach cancer.

Early cases of pancreatic cancer.

Prostate cancer.

Cancer of bladder

Cancer of the kidney.

How Is Robotic Surgery Performed?

The procedure followed for robotic surgery is:

Prior to the surgery, incisions are made to insert the robotic arms.

The surgeon is seated at a computer console from where he operates the surgical site with a robotic arm inserted with a camera and surgical tools.

The camera provides a 3D high-definition view of the surgical site to the surgeon.

This 10x magnification and clear vision provides the access to the doctors to invisible portions as well as treat the tumor successfully.

There will be another surgeon on the operating site who ensures the positioning of the patients and checks whether the robotic arms are working well.

This procedure has certain advantages in treating a cancer patient. These include:

Greater surgical precision.

Increased range of motion.

Enhanced visualization particularly to the areas that cannot be seen by the naked areas.

Proper access to the hard-to-reach areas.

Greater ability to separate healthy tissue from the affected one.

What Are the Advantages of Robotic Surgery?

Robotic surgery is a safe and convenient procedure. It provides minimal invasion and a speedy recovery. The robotic arm provides surgeons with increased precision and movement of hands during surgery. A clear vision of the surgical site is available in robotic-surgical procedures.

Other benefits of robotic surgery include:

Smaller incisions.

Lesser scarring.

Reduced pain and blood loss.

Shorter hospital stays.

Precise removal of cancerous tissue.

Faster return to day-to-day activities.

What Are the Disadvantages of Robotic Surgery?

The disadvantages associated with robotic surgery are:

It is available only in advanced centers that can afford the technology and have trained surgeons.

If complications occur during or after the surgery, surgeons need to convert them to an open surgical procedure. These include scar tissue from surgeries that make it difficult for robotic technology to get completed.

Risk of nerve damage and compression.

Robotic malfunction, which is a rare complication.

Other side effects of robotic surgery may include:

Conclusion

Cancer is a disease in which the normal cells of the body are replaced by cancerous cells. This requires appropriate treatment. Once such advanced treatment procedures are done these days in robotic-assisted surgery or robotic surgery. This is an effective treatment to get relief in a sophisticated manner and with minimal invasion. Specially trained surgeons perform this procedure through small incisions. A robotic arm is inserted through that which also has tiny surgical tools attached to it. The surgeon sits comfortably at the computer console and receives a proper vision and performs the procedure. This has less wound exposure and lesser stay in the hospital. It can be done for many types of cancers such as cervical cancer, prostate, kidney, pancreatic and other cancers. This procedure provides access to the invisible areas of the body as well and helps in eradicating the cancer of the patient in a better way.

