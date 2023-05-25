“Robotic Surgery for Throat Cancer Treatment”: The Use of Robotics in the Treatment of Throat Cancer

Less Invasive Surgical Treatments for HPV-Related Throat and Mouth Cancers

HPV or human papillomavirus is a common sexually transmitted virus that affects both men and women. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), HPV is linked to about 70% of throat and mouth cancers, with more than 70% of those cancers diagnosed in men. As the incidence of HPV-related cancers is on the rise, patients with throat and mouth cancers now have safer, less invasive surgical treatments available to them thanks to ongoing innovation.

Head and neck cancers, also referred to as oropharyngeal cancers, can occur in various parts of the throat, including the tonsils in the back of the throat and the lymph node tissue in the back of the tongue. Cancers in these two locations can be particularly challenging to treat due to their location in the throat. Phillip Pirgousis, M.D. in Otorhinolaryngology with the Mayo Clinic, explains that “a lot of the challenges are often the location of the primary tumor because the throat and voice box area are very difficult to get access to.”

However, innovation with robotics allows for better tumor visualization, better lighting, and better outcomes in terms of complete tumor removal. The surgical robot is a minimally invasive technology that allows surgeons to access difficult locations in the throat and remove tumors safely. This innovation not only improves the ability to completely remove tumors but also has less impact on breathing, speaking, swallowing, and communicating.

Treatment for throat and mouth cancers depends on various factors, including location, stage of cancer, the type of cells involved, one’s overall health, and personal preference. A person’s care team will work with them to determine the best treatment plan. Treatment may involve just one type of treatment or a combination of cancer treatments.

Less invasive surgical treatments for throat and mouth cancers have numerous benefits. These innovative treatments result in a shorter recovery time, reduced pain, and less scarring. Patients who undergo minimally invasive surgery can resume their daily activities sooner and have a better quality of life.

Apart from surgical treatments, other treatment options for throat and mouth cancers include radiation therapy and chemotherapy. Radiation therapy uses high-energy radiation to kill cancer cells, while chemotherapy uses drugs to kill cancer cells. These treatments are often used in combination with surgery to maximize the chances of a successful outcome.

In conclusion, HPV-related cancers are increasing in two specific areas in the throat, and a lot of challenges exist in treating these cancers due to their location. However, innovation with robotics allows for better tumor removal, resulting in better outcomes with less impact on breathing, speaking, swallowing, and communicating. Patients with throat and mouth cancers now have safer, less invasive surgical treatments available to them, resulting in a shorter recovery time, reduced pain, and less scarring. A person’s care team will work with them to determine the best treatment plan, which may involve just one type of treatment or a combination of cancer treatments.

News Source : https://www.webcenterfairbanks.com

Source Link :Robotics in throat cancer treatment/