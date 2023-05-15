“Robson Green net worth”: The Latest Updates on Robson Green: His Biography, Career, Parents, Age, Height, Wife, and Net Worth

Robson Green Net Worth, Wife, Age, Height, Career, Parents, Biography & Latest Updates

Introduction

Robson Green is a multi-talented personality from England who has excelled in various fields. He has garnered recognition for his work as an actor, television personality, angler, singer, songwriter, producer, and presenter.

Robson Green Profile Summary/Wiki

Full Name: Robson Green

Age: 58

Date of Birth: December 18, 1964

Place of Birth: Northumberland, England

Star Sign: Sagittarius

Country: England

Gender: Male

Height: 1.75 m

Profession: English actor, angler, singer-songwriter, and presenter

Net Worth: $5 Million

Robson Green Biography

Robson Golightly Green is a well-known British actor, singer, and television presenter who has been in the entertainment industry for more than 30 years. He was born on December 18, 1964, in Hexham, Northumberland, and raised in a small mining village south of Cramlington called Dudley.

Robson Green Early Life and Education

Green grew up in Dudley with his family and attended Dudley Middle Comprehensive School. At the age of 16, he joined the Air Training Corps and aspired to join the Royal Air Force. However, he soon changed his mind and started pursuing his passion for music. Green learned to play the guitar and formed his first band, Solid State. He also attended the Backworth Drama Centre one night a week.

After completing his education, Green entered Swan Hunter’s shipyard as a draughtsman. He tried his hand at various things, including professional boxing, but eventually settled for acting.

Robson Green Age and Height

Robson Green is currently 58 years old. He was born on 18 December 1964. His height is 1.75 m.

Robson Green Career Highlight

Green’s first big break came with the soap opera by Amber Films, where he was chosen to be the lead in a series that tackled contemporary social issues faced by working-class people in Thatcher’s Britain. Each episode examined one aspect of surviving in an uncivil and exacerbated habitat.

This role made him known, and he was offered many work opportunities. He began making a name for himself as an actor in the BBC series Casualty. He then became nationally renowned as fusilier Dave Tucker in the drama series Soldier Soldier.

Green’s successful career continued, and in 2016, he confirmed that he would be starring in a new series for ITV called Tales from the Coast with Robson Green. The show aired in January 2017. In 2020, Green began filming a 3-part documentary following him walking the 80 miles from Wallsend west to Bowness called Hadrian’s Wall with Robson Green. The series was approved by Channel 5 and made by Firecracker Films.

Robson Green Parents

Green’s father, also named Robson Green, worked in mines, and his mother, Anne, was a cleaner and shopkeeper. Green has three siblings: David, Dawn, and Joanna.

Robson Green Wife

Green has been married twice. His first wife was professional therapist Alison Ogilvie. The two married on June 22, 1991, but divorced eight years later. Green met the former Page 3 model Vanya Seager while videotaping “Unchained Melody” at BMG Records in 1995.

The two had a son together, Taylor Seager-Green, who was born in 2000. The two got married in 2001 at Cliveden House in Buckinghamshire following a family ceremony in Mauritius.

However, they announced their separation in 2011. In April 2016, Green was involved in an affair causing the breakdown of a marriage between a vicar and his wife.

Robson Green Net Worth

Robson Green has a net worth of $5 million. He has earned this through his successful career as an actor, singer, and television presenter.

Robson Green Honors and Awards

In 1997, Robson won the Smash Hits Poll Winner’s Party award for the Favorite TV actor category. In July 1998, he received an honorary degree from the University of Northumbria. In September 2006, he was voted by the UK general public at No.35 in a poll of TV’s greatest stars.

Robson Green’s Latest Work

In 2020, Robson began recording Hadrian’s Wall with Robson Green, a 3-part documentary following him walking the 80 miles from Wallsend west to Bowness. This series was a huge hit and was widely praised by both fans and critics.

Robson Green earnings Robson Green spouse Robson Green age and height Robson Green acting career Robson Green family background and personal life

News Source : Kemi Filani

Source Link :Robson Green net worth, wife, age, height, career, parents, biography & latest updates/