Rocco Sapienza Death – Dead : Rocco Sapienza Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Rocco Sapienza has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 7, 2020.
“Sherrilyn Ifill on Twitter: “Just madness. My heart goes out to the family of Rocco Sapienza. A martyr to this time of lunacy. ”
Just madness. My heart goes out to the family of Rocco Sapienza. A martyr to this time of lunacy. https://t.co/vSrlQizvEF
— Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) October 9, 2020
Tributes
