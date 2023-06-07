Rochester Hit-and-Run Crash Claims the Life of Kimberly Lucier

Kimberly Lucier Dies in Rochester Hit-and-Run Crash

Kimberly Lucier has tragically passed away as a result of a hit-and-run crash in Rochester. The details of the incident are still under investigation, but it has been reported that Lucier was struck by a vehicle while walking or biking.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, leaving Lucier with fatal injuries. The Rochester Police Department is currently searching for the driver and the vehicle involved in the crash.

Lucier’s family and friends are devastated by her sudden and tragic death. They are calling for justice and urging anyone with information about the hit-and-run to come forward and help bring closure to this heartbreaking situation.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Kimberly Lucier’s loved ones during this difficult time.

