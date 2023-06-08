Rochester resident Joe Asermily passes away – Details of his death undisclosed.

Obituary for Joe Asermily

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joe Asermily, a beloved resident of Rochester, New York. Joe passed away on [date], leaving behind a legacy of kindness, generosity, and love.

Joe was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who cherished his family above all else. He worked tirelessly to provide for them and was always there to offer guidance and support. Joe was also a valued member of his community, known for his warm smile, gentle nature, and willingness to lend a helping hand.

Joe will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His passing has left a void in the lives of his family and friends that will never be filled. We take comfort in knowing that he is now at peace and reunited with loved ones who have gone before him.

Rest in peace, Joe. Your memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved you.

