Rock Hill man denied bond in DUI case resulting in two deaths

Posted on June 5, 2023

A Rock Hill man has been denied bond in a DUI case after being charged with two counts of felony DUI resulting in death and one count of felony DUI with bodily injury. The charges stem from a collision between a pickup truck driven by Christopher Matthew Mullis, 19, and a lawnmower in York County, SC. The collision resulted in the death of two individuals, including a 13-year-old passenger in the truck and the lawnmower driver, as well as injuries to a juvenile on the lawnmower. Mullis was denied bail by a magistrate judge and remains in custody. His lawyer plans to request a bond hearing with a circuit court judge at a later date.

News Source : Andrew Dys

