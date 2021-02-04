Rock Palermo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Rock Palermo Killed in plane crash.
Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021
Rock Palermo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
(1/2) I was saddened to learn this morning about the plane accident that took Rock Palermo’s life.
Rock was full of energy and love for his community.
— Mary Landrieu (@SenLandrieu) February 4, 2021
