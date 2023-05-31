Rock salt consumption risks.: Is Including Rock Salt in Your Diet Harmful? Excessive Consumption Can Lead to Various Diseases | Health Tips: क्या आप भी भोजन में सेंधा नमक शामिल करते हैं? जानिए अधिक सेवन से होने वाली खतरनाक बीमारियों के बारे में

Side Effects of Rock Salt or Sendha Namak

Just like the taste of food is sweet, salt is also very important for our body. If there is no salt in the food or if it gets reduced, then the pleasure of eating is lost. However, people who are health conscious are very careful about the consumption of salt. Therefore, nowadays some people have started using low-sodium salt, also known as Sendha Namak, Himalayan salt, Pink salt or Rock salt.

Sendha Namak has a very low amount of sodium compared to regular salt, and there is no chemical process involved in its production. This is why it is called pure salt. However, perhaps you are unaware that excessive consumption of Sendha Namak can be poisonous for you. Yes, just like anything else, excessive consumption of salt can have side effects. Similarly, if you are using Sendha Namak continuously, then it can cause many harm to the body. Let’s find out how much harm Sendha Namak can cause to you.

Excessive use of Sendha Namak can cause serious health problems-

Goitre disease: Compared to regular salt, Sendha Namak has a very low amount of iodine. Therefore, if you consume it continuously and in large quantities in your diet, it can lead to iodine deficiency in the body. Due to a lack of sufficient iodine in the body, a person may suffer from Goitre disease, in which a lump-like formation appears in the throat. In this disease, the person is unable to eat or swallow anything. Attention for Thyroid patients: As we told you, Sendha Namak has a low amount of iodine. Therefore, it can also be harmful to thyroid patients. People suffering from this disease should use regular salt instead of Sendha Namak. Risk of low blood pressure: People with low blood pressure should not consume Sendha Namak. In fact, Sendha Namak contains a lot of potassium, which is helpful in high blood pressure, but it is dangerous for people with low blood pressure.

Disclaimer: The information given here is based on home remedies and general knowledge. Please seek medical advice before adopting it. ZEE NEWS does not endorse this information.

Health risks of consuming excessive rock salt Dangers of overconsumption of rock salt Harmful effects of too much rock salt in diet Illnesses caused by excessive rock salt intake How excessive rock salt consumption leads to disease

News Source : Nairitya Srivastava

Source Link :excessive consumption of rock salt can be harmful causes many diseases | Health Tips: क्या आप भी भोजन में मिला रहे हैं सेंधा नमक? अधिक सेवन स्वास्थ्य के लिए है खतरनाक!/