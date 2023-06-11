Rockford shooting claims the life of a 20-year-old. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
A shooting in Rockford on Saturday night resulted in the death of a 20-year-old man. The Rockford Police Department received a call and arrived at the scene around 9:16 p.m. The victim had life-threatening injuries and unfortunately passed away on Sunday morning. The police are currently investigating the incident, and more information will be provided as the story develops.
News Source : Jack Baudoin
Source Link :20-year-old killed in Rockford shooting/