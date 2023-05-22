“Rocklin duck crossing accident victim” : California man dies helping ducks cross road

Northern California man dies while helping family of ducks cross busy intersection

A man from Northern California lost his life last week while attempting to help a family of ducks cross a busy intersection. According to witnesses, the man had parked his vehicle and was shooing the ducks out of harm’s way when a 17-year-old driver struck him. Emergency responders arrived at the scene, but the man died on-site. William Wimsatt, a 12-year-old boy who witnessed the accident, stated that the man was being kind by helping the ducks avoid traffic. Police are investigating the incident, and the driver is cooperating with the authorities. No arrests have been made.

Read Full story : California man killed while helping ducks cross road, witnesses say /

News Source : Thao Nguyen

