ROCKY GATHERCOLE Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :International Filipino Fashion Designer ROCKY GATHERCOLE has Died.

Scene Zone 2h · Paalam Rocky…. International Filipino Fashion Designer ROCKY GATHERCOLE passed away today at the age of 54. He was found lifeless at his home in Quezon City. Philippine fashion has lost a creative genius whose imaginative, unorthodox and fabulous creations inspired young breed of daring and experimental designers. Gathercole was one of the proudly Filipino designers with a stunning international portfolio which include creations for Paris Hilton and Britney Spears among A-list Hollywood celebrities. Runway photos: Angela Camaquin for Scene Zone

