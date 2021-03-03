ROCKY GATHERCOLE Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :International Filipino Fashion Designer ROCKY GATHERCOLE has Died.

ROCKY GATHERCOLE Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : ROCKY GATHERCOLE has Died.
Death Notice for Today March 3. 2021
ROCKY GATHERCOLE has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 3. 2021.
Scene Zone 2h · Paalam Rocky…. International Filipino Fashion Designer ROCKY GATHERCOLE passed away today at the age of 54. He was found lifeless at his home in Quezon City. Philippine fashion has lost a creative genius whose imaginative, unorthodox and fabulous creations inspired young breed of daring and experimental designers. Gathercole was one of the proudly Filipino designers with a stunning international portfolio which include creations for Paris Hilton and Britney Spears among A-list Hollywood celebrities. Runway photos: Angela Camaquin for Scene Zone
Source: (2) Scene Zone – Posts | Facebook
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.