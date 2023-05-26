“Rocky Mount shooting investigation” today : Investigation Underway by Rocky Mount Police into Late Night Shooting Resulting in Fatality of Lakendrick Powell

Investigation Underway by Rocky Mount Police into Late-night Shooting Resulting in Fatality of Lakendrick Powell. today 2023.

A shooting in Rocky Mount, North Carolina has left one person dead. Lakendrick Powell, 36, was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. The police received a Shotspotter notification and a call about the shooting. The incident was not random and the police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police.

News Source : ABC11 Raleigh-Durham

