Rod Luck Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Rod Luck has Died.
Death Notice for Today March 1. 2021
Rod Luck has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 1. 2021.
Christopher Luck 1d · Last night at around 11pm my beloved father passed away after a courageous Battle with cancer. He touched so many lives in a positive way through the years… if you have a positive Rod Luck story please post here!! He was passionate about everything he did in his long amazing life! I’ll miss you so much papa! Rest In Peace…
Sally Morrison
Chris my condolences to you and your family sending prayers your way remember your dad is with out pain and suffering he is resting peacefully. I removed him with KUSI news station he was hilarious ! Love Sally
Samantha Houston
Hey Chris, My dad shared the news with me. I’m so sorry. May he rest is peace.
Chris,
My condolences to you , your family& Susan of course. Your Dad and I met while he was doing his thing. Helping Others. We hit it off and we we’re doing some of the same things together. I’m happy he’s not in anymore pain. May he Rest In Peace.
I had the pleasure and honor to meet Rod 8 years ago when I was starting my path in sobriety. He was always there for me when I called and he was a true friend, someone I could count on to answer the phone if I called. Rod touched so many people’s lives in sobriety and I will never forget this kind Human, Friend, jokester, happy go Lucky guy. Love you Rod.
RIP
Mike Bauman
I met Rod I think in the mid 80’s, while he was covering our water ski club in Muskego, WI., for his sports show. He’s was quite the character. Rest In Peace, Rod.
Peggy Buffo
Just watched dave scotts tribute. RIP rod luck, a genuine fine individual. Dang cancer!
Julie Jackson
Hi Chris. I was just watching the news, so sorry to learn about your dad, warm hugs to all
Sarah Staggs
I had the pleasure of scanning him and remember thinking how fun and free spirited he was! He definitely brought a smile to my face! Sending you big hugs Chris and praying for you to find peace.
Chris Cantore
one of my greatest podcast guests. learned a lot from this legend. much love to you and your family. I am sorry for your loss.
Karen Beth Pearlman
He interviewed my Dad a couple of times. (My Dad, who passed in 2013, was “the Elf” to Irwin “The Bookman” Herman.) It was such a thrill for my Dad! I got to talk to your Dad about that and let him know how happy it made my Dad a few years back at Shotgun Tom ‘s house. Took this photo of them in 2017. I’ll miss your Dad very much.
