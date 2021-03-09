Rod Willhoft Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Missing boater as 33-year-old Rod Willhoft Found Dead.
Death Notice for Today March 8. 2021
missing boater as 33-year-old Rod Willhoft has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 8. 2021.
WDSU News 1d · Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents have identified the missing boater as 33-year-old Rod Willhoft, of Arabi. Four other passengers in the boat were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after their boat collided with the Norfolk Southern Railroad Bridge.
Frank Caddy
I’m definitely glad to know that my brother had a good friend such as yourself throughout the years. You truly are a good guy. I knew Sirko and he was a damn good guy as well. Funny and always cracking jokes and always having a smile on his face. He will truly be missed with so many others. My prayers go out to his family.
Livv Okelly
You will always be missed we had some good times together fly high tell my brother I love him and I love you to bro see you on the other side your name will live on forever
Moni Que
I wish more people told us how we made them feel while we are living instead of waiting for us to die to let it be known.
