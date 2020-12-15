Roddam Narasimha Death -Dead – Obituary : Aerospace Scientist, Padma Vibhushan Prof Roddam Narasimha has Died .
Aerospace Scientist, Padma Vibhushan Prof Roddam Narasimha has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.
Saddened by the demise of renowned Aerospace Scientist, Padma Vibhushan Prof Roddam Narasimha. His contribution to Indian science is immense. His service in GoI's Space Commission, PM’s Science Advisory Council, and the National Security Advisory Board will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/mJsPyk0EmY
— Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) December 15, 2020
